https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004008Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCheerful quote template vector with stars cute doodle drawings bannerMorePremiumID : 3004008View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 15.71 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 15.71 MBPinterest Pin EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 15.71 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 15.71 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Reenie Beanie by James GrieshaberDownload Reenie Beanie fontCheerful quote template vector with stars cute doodle drawings bannerMore