https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3007724Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMinimal bird logo vector template for organic brands in blackMorePremiumID : 3007724View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 3.13 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontMinimal bird logo vector template for organic brands in blackMore