Vintage Christmas 1894 (1894) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library.…
Vintage Christmas 1894 (1894) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3007794

View CC0 License

