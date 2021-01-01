https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3008114Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLive streaming concert post vector set on light effect backgroundMorePremiumID : 3008114View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 483.93 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Raleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontLato by Łukasz DziedzicDownload Lato fontDownload AllLive streaming concert post vector set on light effect backgroundMore