https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3008128SaveSaveEditable light effect template vector set for social media post with live streaming concert textMorePremiumID : 3008128View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 483.93 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Raleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontLato by Łukasz DziedzicDownload Lato fontDownload AllEditable light effect template vector set for social media post with live streaming concert textMore