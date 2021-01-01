https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3008143Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable social media template psd for live streaming concert in the new normal postMorePremiumID : 3008143View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 10.47 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 10.47 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Raleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontLato by Łukasz DziedzicDownload Lato fontEditable social media template psd for live streaming concert in the new normal postMore