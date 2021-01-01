https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3008161Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSquare tank top mockup psd spaghetti strap women’s summer apparelMorePremiumID : 3008161View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 2992 x 2992 px | 300 dpi | 91.79 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2992 x 2992 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Square tank top mockup psd spaghetti strap women’s summer apparelMore