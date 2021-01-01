https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3008183Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable anamorphic banner template vector for live streaming concert postMorePremiumID : 3008183View personal and business license VectorEPS | 52.03 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Raleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontLato by Łukasz DziedzicDownload Lato fontEditable anamorphic banner template vector for live streaming concert postMore