https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3009541Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMicrophone logo psd minimal design in black and goldMorePremiumID : 3009541View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 51.82 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontMicrophone logo psd minimal design in black and goldMore