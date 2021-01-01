https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3009562Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable vinyl record logo psd flat design in black and gold with textMorePremiumID : 3009562View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3001 px | 300 dpi | 52.13 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontEditable vinyl record logo psd flat design in black and gold with textMore