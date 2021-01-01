https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3009628Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMinimal flat music logo psd design set in black and goldMorePremiumID : 3009628View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 96.43 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Comfortaa by Johan AakerlundDownload Comfortaa fontTeko by Indian Type FoundryDownload Teko fontRubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontDownload AllMinimal flat music logo psd design set in black and goldMore