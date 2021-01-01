https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3010685Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable summer flyer templates psd with cute doodleMorePremiumID : 3010685View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 2621 x 3371 px | 300 dpi | 102.59 MBSmall JPEG 933 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2621 x 3371 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Josefin Slab by Santiago OrozcoDownload Josefin Slab fontEditable summer flyer templates psd with cute doodleMore