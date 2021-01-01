https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3010703Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable summer templates psd with cute doodle set for social media bannerMorePremiumID : 3010703View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1024 x 512 px | 300 dpi | 6.44 MBSmall 1024 x 512 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Josefin Slab by Santiago OrozcoDownload Josefin Slab fontEditable summer templates psd with cute doodle set for social media bannerMore