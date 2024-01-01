rawpixel
The Summer–Porch Number of The Ladies' Home Journal (1908) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3011166

View CC0 License

