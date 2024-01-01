https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3011166Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Summer–Porch Number of The Ladies' Home Journal (1908) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3011166View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 838 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2445 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3049 x 4365 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3049 x 4365 px | 300 dpi | 76.19 MBFree DownloadThe Summer–Porch Number of The Ladies' Home Journal (1908) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More