https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3011175Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMan playing Golf (ca. 1890–1907) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3011175View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1047 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3053 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3236 x 3710 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3236 x 3710 px | 300 dpi | 68.74 MBFree DownloadMan playing Golf (ca. 1890–1907) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More