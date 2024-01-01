rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3011176
Man with Rooster and Horse (ca. 1890&ndash;1907) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Man with Rooster and Horse (ca. 1890–1907) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3011176

View CC0 License

Man with Rooster and Horse (ca. 1890–1907) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More