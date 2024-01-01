https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3011178Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPeople and horse (ca. 1890–1907) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3011178View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 745 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2174 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4837 x 3004 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4837 x 3004 px | 300 dpi | 83.18 MBFree DownloadPeople and horse (ca. 1890–1907) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More