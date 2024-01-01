https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3011181Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman in green dress reading a book (1895) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3011181View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 822 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2397 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3702 x 5406 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3702 x 5406 px | 300 dpi | 114.56 MBFree DownloadWoman in green dress reading a book (1895) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More