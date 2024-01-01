rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Hammer throw (1908) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally…
Hammer throw (1908) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
3011193

View CC0 License

