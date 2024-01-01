https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3011195Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMerry Xmas (1921) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3011195View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 894 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2606 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5540 x 4125 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5540 x 4125 px | 300 dpi | 130.8 MBFree DownloadMerry Xmas (1921) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More