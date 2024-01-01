rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3011220
January 1897 print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
January 1897 print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3011220

View CC0 License

January 1897 print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

