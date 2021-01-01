https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3011785Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMan mockup psd in turtleneck long sleeve tee with gray slacks men’s business wearMorePremiumID : 3011785View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 2667 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 82.73 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2667 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Man mockup psd in turtleneck long sleeve tee with gray slacks men’s business wearMore