Lion reading a book vector vintage illustration, remixed from artworks by Edward Penfield More Premium ID : 3011963 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

Vector

JPEG EPS | 19.36 MB Vectors can scale to any size. Small JPEG 858 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2502 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 2859 x 4000 px | 300 dpi