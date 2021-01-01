https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3013358Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable coffee shop logo psd business corporate identity with text and bicycleMorePremiumID : 3013358View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 52.2 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :IM Fell Double Pica by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell Double Pica fontIM Fell Great Primer by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell Great Primer fontHammersmith One by Sorkin TypeDownload Hammersmith One fontEditable coffee shop logo psd business corporate identity with text and bicycleMore