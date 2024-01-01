rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3013699
Join the United States school garden army&ndash;Enlist now (1918) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Join the United States school garden army–Enlist now (1918) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3013699

View CC0 License

Join the United States school garden army–Enlist now (1918) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More