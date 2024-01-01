rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3013712
College rowing club (ca. 1907) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from ThLibrary of Congress. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

College rowing club (ca. 1907) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from ThLibrary of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3013712

View CC0 License

College rowing club (ca. 1907) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from ThLibrary of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More