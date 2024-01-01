https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3013712Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCollege rowing club (ca. 1907) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from ThLibrary of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3013712View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 481 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1402 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4445 x 1780 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4445 x 1780 px | 300 dpi | 45.31 MBFree DownloadCollege rowing club (ca. 1907) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from ThLibrary of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More