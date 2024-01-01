rawpixel
The Illustrated Sporting News. Christmas number (ca. 1890&ndash; 1900) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original…
The Illustrated Sporting News. Christmas number (ca. 1890– 1900) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View CC0 License

