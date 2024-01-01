rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3013806
Vintage drawing of a baseball player holding a bat (1908) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage drawing of a baseball player holding a bat (1908) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3013806

View CC0 License

Vintage drawing of a baseball player holding a bat (1908) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More