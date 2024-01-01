https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3013808Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPeople we pass (1896) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3013808View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 878 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2560 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3136 x 4288 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3136 x 4288 px | 300 dpi | 76.98 MBFree DownloadPeople we pass (1896) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More