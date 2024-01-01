https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3013823Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHorse carriage (1898) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3013823View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 749 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2186 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7445 x 4650 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7445 x 4650 px | 300 dpi | 198.13 MBFree DownloadHorse carriage (1898) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More