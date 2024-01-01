https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3013864Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAthlete (ca. 1907) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3013864View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 820 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2391 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2596 x 3800 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2596 x 3800 px | 300 dpi | 56.49 MBFree DownloadAthlete (ca. 1907) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More