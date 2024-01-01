https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3013890Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWomen in Carriage (ca. 1890–1907) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3013890View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1438 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2516 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5295 x 3806 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1438 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5295 x 3806 px | 300 dpi | 115.36 MBFree DownloadWomen in Carriage (ca. 1890–1907) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More