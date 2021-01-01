https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3014293Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSale template vector set editable social media storyMorePremiumID : 3014293View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 94.83 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1025 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2991 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 4273 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontCatamaran by Pria RavichandranDownload Catamaran fontGreat Vibes by TypeSETitDownload Great Vibes fontMeddon by Vernon AdamsDownload Meddon fontDownload AllSale template vector set editable social media storyMore