https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3014360Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom Text30% off sale template psd for social media postMorePremiumID : 3014360View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 8.54 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 8.54 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontCatamaran by Pria RavichandranDownload Catamaran fontDownload All30% off sale template psd for social media postMore