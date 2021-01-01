https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3014363Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextHolographic sale editable template psdMorePremiumID : 3014363View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 8.13 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 8.13 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontDownload AllHolographic sale editable template psdMore