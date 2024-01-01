rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3014445
The girl on the land serves the nation's need (1918) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of…
The girl on the land serves the nation's need (1918) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
3014445

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

