rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3014446
Legal holiday, Washington's birthday (ca. 1890) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Legal holiday, Washington's birthday (ca. 1890) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3014446

View CC0 License

Legal holiday, Washington's birthday (ca. 1890) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More