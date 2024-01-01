rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3015274
Hotel Plaza from Central Park (1914) from Art–Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3015274

View CC0 License

