https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3015279Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNew York from the 34th Street Ferry (1914) from Art–Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3015279View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 771 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2249 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3765 x 2419 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3765 x 2419 px | 300 dpi | 52.15 MBFree DownloadNew York from the 34th Street Ferry (1914) from Art–Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More