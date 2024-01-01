rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3015279
New York from the 34th Street Ferry (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson…
New York from the 34th Street Ferry (1914) from Art–Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3015279

View CC0 License

