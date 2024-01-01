rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Statue of Liberty (1916) from Postcards: New York Series I in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer. Original from The…
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3015352

View CC0 License

