rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3015354
The Woolworth Building from the Ferry (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Woolworth Building from the Ferry (1914) from Art–Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3015354

View CC0 License

The Woolworth Building from the Ferry (1914) from Art–Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More