https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3016898Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextRamadan kareem doodle logo vector setMorePremiumID : 3016898View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 3.41 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3499 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontRamadan kareem doodle logo vector setMore