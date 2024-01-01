rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3017699
Portrait of Paul Adam (1862&ndash;1920), writer (ca. 1900) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The…
Portrait of Paul Adam (1862–1920), writer (ca. 1900) print in high resolution by Georges de Feure. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3017699

View CC0 License

