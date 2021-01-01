https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3017999Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable hotel logo psd business corporate identity with grand hotel textMorePremiumID : 3017999View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 51.76 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Unna by Omnibus-TypeDownload Unna fontFira Sans by Carrois ApostropheDownload Fira Sans fontEditable hotel logo psd business corporate identity with grand hotel textMore