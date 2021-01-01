rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3018020
Editable hotel logo vector business corporate identity with boutique hotels text
Edit Template
Save
Custom Text

Editable hotel logo vector business corporate identity with boutique hotels text

More
Premium
ID : 
3018020

View personal and business license 

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerFira Sans by Carrois Apostrophe
©2021 Rawpixel Ltd.

Editable hotel logo vector business corporate identity with boutique hotels text

More