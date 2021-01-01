https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3018022Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable hotel logo vector business corporate identity with the southern luxury villas textMorePremiumID : 3018022View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 3.25 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3499 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Unna by Omnibus-TypeDownload Unna fontMontserrat by Julieta UlanovskyDownload Montserrat fontDownload AllEditable hotel logo vector business corporate identity with the southern luxury villas textMore