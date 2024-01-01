rawpixel
Boomrijk landschap painting in high resolution by Georges de Feure (1878–1943). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
3018134

