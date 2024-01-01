https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3018134Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBoomrijk landschap painting in high resolution by Georges de Feure (1878–1943). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3018134View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1042 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3039 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3662 x 4218 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3662 x 4218 px | 300 dpi | 88.42 MBFree DownloadBoomrijk landschap painting in high resolution by Georges de Feure (1878–1943). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More