https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3019159Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSpecial offer vector editable marketing posts with festive wired lightsMorePremiumID : 3019159View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 25.85 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 25.85 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontDownload AllSpecial offer vector editable marketing posts with festive wired lightsMore