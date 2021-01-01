https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3019192Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSale limited time offer vector social media editable template with string lightsMorePremiumID : 3019192View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 44.37 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 44.37 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontNixie One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Nixie One fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSale limited time offer vector social media editable template with string lightsMore