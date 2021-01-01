https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3019780Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHand drawn flower template psd with monk's cress background, remixed from public domain artworksMorePremiumID : 3019780View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi | 13.93 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Lora by CyrealDownload Lora fontHand drawn flower template psd with monk's cress background, remixed from public domain artworksMore